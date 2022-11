Diliberatore (undisclosed) registered five shots for ECHL Savannah in Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Atlanta.

Dilberatore has been suiting up in the ECHL for the Savannah Ghost Pirates, appearing in five games in which he has generated two PIM and a minus-4 rating. Considering he is currently two steps away from the NHL, the 22-year-old sixth-round pick shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.