Krebs (face) is not expected to suit up for Monday's game against Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Krebs took a puck to the face in Saturday's win over the Blues and will likely miss at least a game as a result. The rookie forward will be questionable for Wednesday's season finale against the Sharks.
