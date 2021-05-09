Krebs left Saturday's game versus the Blues after he was hit in the face with a puck, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Krebs took a slap shot to the face from teammate Shea Theodore. Somewhat cruelly, the deflection off of Krebs went on target and counted as his first NHL shot on goal. The 20-year-old didn't return at the start of the third period, and the severity of his injury is not fully known.