Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Inks entry-level deal

Krebs signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Krebs dropped to the Golden Knights at 17th overall in this year's draft largely due to an Achilles injury he suffered in June, but he's now fully healthy and set to make his season debut with WHL Winnipeg on Sunday against the Portland Winterhawks. The 18-year-old forward is likely still a few years away from making an impact at the NHL level, but he's got serious top-six potential, making him a name to watch in redraft formats and a player worth stashing in dynasty leagues.