Krebs will take part in the Golden Knights' Phase 3 training camp.

Krebs is coming off another fantastic junior season, as he racked up 60 points in 38 appearances with WHL Winnipeg. Selected by the club with the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old center could be in line for a regular spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2020-21 campaign. In addition to Krebs, the organization called in forwards Gage Quinney, Keegan Kolesar, Reid Duke, and Patrick Brown, defensemen Nicolas Hague, Jake Bischoff, Jimmy Schuldt and Dylan Coghlan and netminder Oscar Dansk.