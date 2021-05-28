Krebs was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Although Krebs is no longer on the league's virus protocols list, he's still considered out indefinitely with a broken jaw, and at this point there's no telling when he might be cleared to return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Surfaces on protocols list•
-
Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Out indefinitely•
-
Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Expected to miss Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Hit in face with puck•
-
Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Will play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Back to taxi squad Tuesday•