Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Not yet skating

Krebs (Achilles) remains without a timeline to get back on the ice according to general manager Kelly McCrimmon, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Considering Krebs just had surgery in June, it shouldn't come as a shock to hear he hasn't begun skating. Concern over the center's injury saw him drop outside of the top-10 at the 2019 NHL Draft. At this point, the 18-year-old will likely have to spend another year in juniors continuing to develop his game and getting healthy, but could be added to the Golden Knights squad once his season with WHL Kootenay wraps up.