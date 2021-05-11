Krebs suffered a fractured jaw Saturday and will be out indefinitely, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
With just one game remaining in the regular season it's safe to say that Krebs won't return until at least the playoffs. The rookie forward tallied one assist and four hits in four NHL games this season. It's unclear if he'll be able to return at all before next season.
