Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Rehab progressing

Krebs (Achilles) has begun a skating program, Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 first-rounder (17th overall) is recovering from surgery in June. Krebs is currently living in Las Vegas and rooming with future teammate Mark Stone while rehabbing on a daily basis under the watchful eyes of the Golden Knights training and medical staff. Krebs's goal is to be ready for the World Junior Championship in late December, although it remains to be seen how realistic that is. Krebs will return to his WHL club in Winnipeg (formerly Kootenay) when he is cleared to play.