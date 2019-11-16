Golden Knights' Peyton Krebs: Returning to junior team

Krebs (Achilles) has been returned to WHL Winnipeg, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Krebs requires surgery to repair a partially severed Achilles in June, but he is expected to return to action for Sunday's game versus the Portland Winterhawks. The first-round pick from 2019 will be playing his third full season of junior hockey. The 18-year-old had 68 points (19 goals, 49 helpers) in 64 contests in 2018-19 with the then-Kootenay Ice. Krebs is likely still two-plus years away from making an impact in the NHL, but he could get a chance to showcase his talents in the World Junior Championship if Canada names him to its roster.