Krebs (jaw) was on the ice with the rest of the Golden Knights' 'Black Aces' on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Considering he wasn't in attendance at the game-day skate, Krebs shouldn't be expected to rejoin the lineup versus Colorado on Thursday. The Calgary native was seen sporting extra protection on his helmet to protect his broken jaw. Even if cleared to play, Krebs figures to be hard-pressed to break into the lineup for Vegas and will likely serve as an emergency depth option once healthy.