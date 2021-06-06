Krebs (jaw) is expected to remain out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.
The timetable surrounding Krebs' injury remains murky. The 2019 first-round pick got his first taste of NHL experience over four games in early May, but he's been sidelined since.
