Krebs (jaw) won't be available for Thursday's Game 6 against Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Krebs has been missing due to the jaw issue since May 8, as he's still without a timetable for a return. The 20-year-old won't likely make an impact even if he suits up, as he recorded just one point in four games this season. Especially considering Chandler Stephenson returned from injury in Game 5, it's likely Krebs won't make an appearance for the remainder of the postseason.