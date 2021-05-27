Krebs (jaw) was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Thursday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Krebs is already considered out indefinitely with a fractured jaw, so this news won't impact his availability for Friday's Game 7 versus Minnesota. The Golden Knights will likely need to make a deep playoff run in order for Krebs to have a shot at returning this season.
