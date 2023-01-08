Kessel provided an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.
Kessel has picked up three points over his last two games. The 35-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 10 helpers, 76 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 42 appearances. While he's in a third-line role with power-play time, he tends to be near the bottom of the list when it comes to ice time for Vegas skaters.
