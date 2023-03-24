Kessel recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Kessel has found his offense again with two goals and three helpers over his last five games. He set up Nicolas Roy on the game-winning tally Thursday. For the season, Kessel is at 30 points, 131 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 71 outings.
