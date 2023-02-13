Kessel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Kessel and William Carrier assisted on each other's goals in the third period. With four goals and three helpers over his last seven games, Kessel continues to look more comfortable on a line with Carrier and Chandler Stephenson. Kessel is up to 25 points, 105 shots and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Pair of points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Manages helper•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Scores versus Rangers•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Scores lone goal on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Contributes helper in loss•