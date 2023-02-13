Kessel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Kessel and William Carrier assisted on each other's goals in the third period. With four goals and three helpers over his last seven games, Kessel continues to look more comfortable on a line with Carrier and Chandler Stephenson. Kessel is up to 25 points, 105 shots and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances.