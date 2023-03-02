Kessel produced an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Kessel had gone six games without a point entering this contest. He ended the slump with a helper on the second of Jack Eichel's two tallies in the game. Kessel's best stretch of season came sandwiched around the All-Star break, but it appears he's faded back into a quiet role on the third line. The 35-year-old winger is at 26 points, 117 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 61 appearances.