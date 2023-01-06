Kessel scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and logged two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Kessel did some damage against one of his former teams. The 35-year-old opened the scoring at 1:52 of the first period and also set up a Paul Cotter tally in the third. Those two forwards worked alongside William Karlsson on a new-look third line that found instant success, addressing a significant weak spot in the Vegas lineup. The goal was Kessel's first since Dec. 15, and he's up to 16 points, 76 shots, 18 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 41 contests this season.