Kessel scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Kessel has a goal in each of the last two games, and he's picked up four points in his last five. The 35-year-old appears to be settling into his third-line role -- and the corresponding limited ice time -- after struggling for much of October. He's up to three goals, seven points, 30 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 16 appearances.