Kessel notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Kessel logged a power-play helper for the second game in a row. The veteran winger has earned three of his five points with the man advantage this year. He's added 25 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests. Despite the uptick recently, he's still on the third line at even strength and the second power-play unit, which isn't a recipe for long-term scoring success.