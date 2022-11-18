Kessel had three shots on goal in his 1,000th consecutive game, a 4-1 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Kessel has started to show some offense in November with two goals and two assists in eight games this month. He wasn't able to do anything on his milestone night Thursday. The 35-year-old winger has seven points, 33 shots and a minus-1 rating through 18 contests as he continues to be the NHL's all-time ironman.