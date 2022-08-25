Kessel signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

One of the top free agents left on the market this late in the offseason, Kessel will get a huge boost in supporting cast for 2022-23. He put up a career-worst eight goals with 44 assists in 82 games for the Coyotes last year. Assuming he doesn't shoot 4.6 percent for a full season again, Kessel should be able to play his way into mid-to-late-round fantasy value as an offense-only, middle-six winger. If he plays in the Golden Knights' first eight games without an absence, he'll surpass Keith Yandle's NHL-record ironman streak (989 games).