Kessel logged an assist and a team-high seven shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Kessel and Jack Eichel led the charge with seven shots each, while the Golden Knights put up 45 shots against Semyon Varlamov. The 35-year-old Kessel had the secondary helper on William Carrier's tally in the second period. With three goals and four assists through 12 outings in January, this was Kessel's best month of the season. He's up to nine tallies, 12 helpers, 99 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 51 appearances this season.