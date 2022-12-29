Kessel provided an assist, fired three shots on goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

December has been Kessel's best month as a Golden Knight so far, but he's still produced a middling six points and a minus-7 rating in 14 contests. For the season, the veteran winger is up to 14 points, 69 shots, 14 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 38 appearances. Injuries briefly opened the door for Kessel to see a larger role, but Michael Amadio has since seized the opportunity instead.