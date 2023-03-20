Kessel scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kessel was limited to just two assists over 15 games between multi-point efforts. It's too soon to say if Sunday's effort will spark his offense over the last stretch of the season -- he's been inconsistent in a bottom-six role throughout 2022-23. Kessel has 12 goals, 17 helpers, 130 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 70 appearances.