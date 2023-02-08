Kessel scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Kessel and Chandler Stephenson assisted on each other's goals in the contest. After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said Kessel is "going to the net, he's contributing" while playing alongside Stephenson, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. That praise suggests those two forwards, alongside William Carrier, could stick together as a line for a while. Kessel has three goals and two assists over his last five outings, and he's up to 23 points, 101 shots and a minus-9 rating through 52 contests overall.