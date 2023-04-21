Kessel logged two assists and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.
Kessel set up William Karlsson on the Golden Knights' first goal and also had a hand in Mark Stone's tally with 2:30 left in the game. The pair of assists snapped Kessel's four-game slump. The 35-year-old is no stranger to a playoff run, but he'll be in more of a supporting role this time around. The winger had 81 points in 96 playoff outings prior to this postseason.
