Kessel logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kessel has two points and a minus-3 rating in his last four games. He was recently briefly moved up to the top line, but he's been back in a bottom-six spot for the last two contests. The 35-year-old's at six tallies, seven helpers, 62 shots on net and a minus-11 rating in 35 appearances, so fantasy managers can likely find better offense on the waiver wire.