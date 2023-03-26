Kessel notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Kessel has two goals and three helpers during his active four-game point streak. The 35-year-old helped out on a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the first period Saturday. Kessel is up to 32 points (nine on the power play), 135 shots, 28 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 73 appearances, playing mainly in a middle-six role.