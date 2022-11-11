Kessel scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Kessel has gotten on the scoresheet in three of his last four games, matching his production from all of October. The winger is up to two tallies, four helpers, 28 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 contests. He remains on the third line, so his offense isn't likely to spike unless he gets in a groove on the power play.