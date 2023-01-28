Kessel scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Friday.

Kessel found the back of the net at 4:57 of the second period to narrow New York's lead to 2-1. It was his ninth goal and 20th point in 50 games in 2022-23. Kessel has provided two goals over his last three games after being held off the scoresheet in three straight contests from Jan. 16-21.