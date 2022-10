Kessel notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Kessel set up Shea Theodore for the Golden Knights' fifth goal of the contest. The assist was Kessel's first point in three games for his new team, as he's gotten off to a somewhat slow start. He's added seven shots on net and four PIM, and his average ice time of 13:51 suggests that he's more of a middle-six winger with Vegas rather than a true top-line option.