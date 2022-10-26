Kessel scored his 400th career goal in his 990th consecutive game, a 4-2 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Kessel's ironman streak is now the longest in NHL history. He celebrated the occasion with his first goal as a Golden Knight 15:51 into the first period. The 35-year-old winger has three points, 16 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in eight contests this season. He'll be rewriting the history book with every subsequent game he plays without missing time. Kessel would play his 1,000th consecutive game Nov. 17 against his former team, the Coyotes.