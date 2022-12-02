Kessel produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Kessel set up Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The assist was Kessel's first power-play point since Nov. 5. The 35-year-old winger is up to four goals, five helpers (four on the power play), 44 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating through 25 outings.