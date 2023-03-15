Kessel had an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Kessel snapped a six-game point drought with his helper on a Teddy Blueger tally in the second period. After taking some strides on offense in January and February, Kessel's gone cold again. For the season, he has 11 goals, 16 assists, 129 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 68 appearances.