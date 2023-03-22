Kessel scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Kessel stole the puck and showed off some of his vintage talent on the rush to open the scoring 3:01 into the game. He has two goals and two helpers over his last four outings. For the season, the 35-year-old winger has 13 tallies, 30 points, 131 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 71 appearances.