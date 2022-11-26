Kessel scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.
Kessel snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. While he's listed on the third line, the Golden Knights' forward usage has seen Kessel playing in essentially a fourth-line role of late. The winger is up to four goals, four assists, 39 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 22 appearances, so his fantasy appeal will remain limited to deep formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Kept quiet on milestone night•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Helps out on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Sets ironman record, scores goal•