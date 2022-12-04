Kessel scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

He nabbed the goal after he popped out of penalty box, took a long pass from Nicolas Roy and scored on a breakaway. Kessel has three points in his last two games, but has just 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 26 games. He's far off his 52-point pace from last season and hasn't been the sleeper pick that many people thought on the draft floor. There's still time for a bit of rebound for Kessel, but he needs to prove it before you pull him off the wire.