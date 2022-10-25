Kessel logged a power-play assist while playing in his 989th consecutive game, a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Kessel tied Keith Yandle's ironman record when the former was included in the starting lineup for Monday's game. It didn't take long for Kessel to be rewarded, though a review overturned a goal -- which would have been the 400th of his career -- early in the first period. He then had the secondary assist on a Nicolas Roy tally. Kessel hasn't meshed all that well with his new Vegas teammates in 2022-23, logging two assists, 13 shots on goal and four PIM through seven contests. His struggles have seen him moved to the third line and second power-play unit recently.