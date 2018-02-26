The Canucks traded Holm to the Golden Knights on Monday in exchange for Brendan Leipsic, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Ever since the Vegas franchise was born, Golden Knights GM George McPhee has placed a strong emphasis on courting talented defensemen. Holm hails from Sweden, which has molded several high-profile NHL players, including Erik Karlsson, who happens to be a two-time Norris Trophy recipient. The fact that Holm wasn't drafted isn't much of a concern since he spent seven seasons in his home country. He made the big leap to AHL Utica this season, crafting 11 goals and 18 assists over 42 games. He's keeper material at best for fantasy leaguers, but Vegas currently sits atop the Western Conference standings and has already proven that it can make the best out of its transactions.