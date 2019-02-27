Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Adds pressure from fourth line
Bellemare had four shots and four hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Since the start of 2019, Bellemare has recorded a goal and two assists in 22 games, while also adding 20 hits and 18 blocked shots. The fourth-line center doesn't stand out in any statistical category, making him a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
