Bellemare has posted one assist in seven games to start the season, logging 12:03 of ice time.

The Frenchman has never been known for his offensive prowess, but has still been playing well for Vegas defensively and been the main penalty killer along with Reilly Smith. Although the 32-year-old provides excellent leadership, it's unlikely he records more than 10-to-15 points in his current role for the 2017-18 season.