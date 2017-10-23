Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Averaging 12:03 on the ice
Bellemare has posted one assist in seven games to start the season, logging 12:03 of ice time.
The Frenchman has never been known for his offensive prowess, but has still been playing well for Vegas defensively and been the main penalty killer along with Reilly Smith. Although the 32-year-old provides excellent leadership, it's unlikely he records more than 10-to-15 points in his current role for the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Heading to Vegas•
-
Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Goal drought reaches 28 games•
-
Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Stepping into clear leadership role•
-
Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Agrees to extension with Flyers•
-
Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Pointless over past 15 games•
-
Flyers' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scoring rarely in fourth-line role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...