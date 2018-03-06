As expected, Bellemare (wrist) will return Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets.

It's been a long-time coming for the versatile forward. Bellemare hasn't played since Feb. 17, when he originally sustained his injury in a game against the Habs. While he isn't deployed on the power play, Bellemare -- with 13 points in 56 games -- is a nice low-end producer for a Golden Knights team that surprisingly has preserved a first-place standing in the Pacific Division to this point.