Bellemare missed Tuesday's Game 7 versus the Sharks with an undisclosed injury, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Bellemare was pointless in the first six games of the season, but he contributed a physical presence with 15 hits in that span. If the Golden Knights don't win this game, it could be Bellemare's last game with the team since he'll become an unrestricted free agent in July.