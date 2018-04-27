Bellemare is undergoing evaluations by team doctors, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Bellemare was absent from practice Friday. The team didn't provide clarification as to whether the center is dealing with an injury related to the cross-check to the face he received from Sharks' Evander Kane or if there is another issue that he is dealing with. If the veteran is unable to give it a go for Saturday's matchup with the Sharks, Oscar Lindberg figures to replace Bellemare on the fourth line.