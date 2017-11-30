Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Cleared to play
Bellemare will be in the lineup against the Wild on Thursday.
Bellemare will avoid missing any game action, although his lack of production (four points in 23 games) likely won't have fantasy owners scrambling to get him back into their lineups. Having never reached the 15-point mark in his four-year career, the center is unlikely to suddenly have a breakout season.
