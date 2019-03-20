Bellemare picked up an undisclosed injury and is day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Despite slotting into a fourth-line role, Bellemare is averaging 12:24 of ice time and has five goals and nine helpers to show for it. The center's ceiling is likely right at the 20-point mark most seasons, but he can provide decent depth scoring for Vegas. If the 33-year-old is out of action versus the Jets, Brandon Pirri figures to jump back into the lineup.