Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Doesn't join team in St. Louis
Bellemare didn't travel to St. Louis for Thursday's game against the Blues, staying behind to be with his expecting wife, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Bellemare's absence from the team will likely be a short one, but it's possible he will sit out Friday's game in Chicago as well and wait for the team to return home Sunday to face the Rangers. Either way, William Carrier (upper body) will be activated and will draw into the lineup alongside Tomas Nosek and Oscar Lindberg on Thursday.
