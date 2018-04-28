Bellemare (undisclosed) is expected to play in Saturday's Game 2 against the Sharks wearing a full cage, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Bellemare took a crosscheck to the face in Game 1, which was likely the source of the issue. It seems like the Frenchman will be able to play his normal fourth-line center role, as long as wearing a cage doesn't mess with him too much.

